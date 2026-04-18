What The Cast Of Pixar's Ratatouille Looks Like In Real Life

With its highly sophisticated adult-friendly storytelling, mellifluous combination of slapstick comedy and small-scale character drama, and expressive artistry, Pixar's "Ratatouille" became a feat of American animated cinema and a touchstone of 2000s pop culture. Written and directed by Brad Bird of "The Incredibles" and "The Iron Giant" fame, the movie earned over $600 million worldwide. It nabbed the Academy Award for best animated feature, alongside four additional nominations for best original screenplay, best sound mixing, best sound editing, and best original score.

The tale of a rat who happens to be an irrepressible culinary genius is as proudly outlandish as it is disarmingly moving, acting as a nod to the trials and tribulations of daring to be an artist in a hostile world. The boisterous cast of human and rodent characters in "Ratatouille" is voiced by a host of incredible actors. Read on to put a real-life face to each of the film's CGI creations.