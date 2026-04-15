11 Times Zach Galifianakis Broke Other People On Between Two Ferns
One of comedian Zack Galifianakis' most memorable successes is the Funny or Die talk show satire "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis," where his awkward deadpan interview style was proven highly effective. Check out Looper's video above to find out how Galifianakis utterly broke a number of celebrities on "Between Two Ferns."
Galifianakis' show is a deliberately crummy-looking talk show where the amateurish graphics that regularly misspell guests' names and additional information are only the beginning. The comedian uses a hostile, deadpan interview style where just about every question is outlandish or outright insulting, and the fun comes from the way the celebrity guests deal with the situation.
The shortform show ran for just over 20 episodes between 2008 and 2018, with a follow-up Netflix road trip movie in 2019. Still, these comparatively meager numbers managed to cram in an absurd number of top names from President Barack Obama to Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron — and not everyone could take what Galifianakis dished out without breaking.
Zach Galifianakis knows what it takes to be funny
"Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis" is a two-time Emmy-winning show, but of course, it's far from the only thing Galifianakis has done over the course of his career. We've seen him play Alan, the breakout character of the "Hangover" trilogy. We also have not witnessed him paying some of his more awkward dues, thanks to a badly-received Galifianakis-written "SNL" sketch you'll never get to see.
Both in success and defeat, though, he's always put in the work. As his vast amount of voice acting work (Joker in "The Lego Batman Movie" and many others) and the more serious role of Jake in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's four-time Academy Award winner "Birdman" reveal, this has helped Galifianakis establish himself as one of those names who can turn up just about anywhere.
Despite all his movie accolades, Galifianakis arguably remains a movie-first actor whose best role is on TV, thanks to the FX comedy-drama "Baskets," on which he plays identical twins. The same extreme deadpan style of comedy he weaponizes on "Baskets" is all over "Between Two Ferns," and watching Looper's video above is a great way to see just how well Galifianakis' deadpan interviewer antics could break people anywhere he appears.