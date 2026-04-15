11 Times Zach Galifianakis Broke Other People On Between Two Ferns

One of comedian Zack Galifianakis' most memorable successes is the Funny or Die talk show satire "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis," where his awkward deadpan interview style was proven highly effective. Check out Looper's video above to find out how Galifianakis utterly broke a number of celebrities on "Between Two Ferns."

Galifianakis' show is a deliberately crummy-looking talk show where the amateurish graphics that regularly misspell guests' names and additional information are only the beginning. The comedian uses a hostile, deadpan interview style where just about every question is outlandish or outright insulting, and the fun comes from the way the celebrity guests deal with the situation.

The shortform show ran for just over 20 episodes between 2008 and 2018, with a follow-up Netflix road trip movie in 2019. Still, these comparatively meager numbers managed to cram in an absurd number of top names from President Barack Obama to Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron — and not everyone could take what Galifianakis dished out without breaking.