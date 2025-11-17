"The Hangover" launched like a rocket in the summer of 2009, becoming the sixth highest grossing film of the year and winning the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical. A throwback to R-rated comedies of the 1980s, its take-no-prisoners brand of humor was a breath of fresh air at a time when most comedies were playing things safe. Its success is all the more remarkable when you consider it was shot in just 15 days on a modest $35 million budget with the then-relatively unknown trio of Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis. Director Todd Phillips's big gamble paid off big time, so it stood to reason that a sequel would follow, and before you knew it, a trilogy was born.

Anyone who had seen and loved "The Hangover" likely wondered how they could top the first movie for raunchy laughs, and indeed, Phillips addressed those concerns by leaning heavier into action, drama, and even pathos. Yet the sequels never lost their ability to tickle our funny bones, even if they didn't receive the same rapturous critical praise as the first.

Here is every film in the "Hangover" trilogy, ranked from worst to best. If nothing else, these movies serve as cautionary tales against drinking too much in Las Vegas.