Is Dunesday The Next Barbenheimer? 2026's Biggest Box Office Showdown Explained

"Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" are quite different. While both are in the same basic genre of PG-13 sci-fi action blockbusters, the tones and aesthetics are very different. Want to make a film bro angry? Tell him that Villeneuve and the Russos are basically the same kind of director. Regardless of your feelings on either, it's clear that the latter are more interested in kid-friendly, mass-appeal adventures with equal parts levity and drama, while the former is more of an auteur with a more grounded and mature vision for his Frank Herbert adaptations.

All that being said, there will be a lot of overlap in audience appeal. Yes, the floor for an age-appropriate viewer for "Dune" is higher, and yes, plenty of Herbert superfans will turn up their noses at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. But for most folks in the middle, both films will offer the same basic thing: explosive cinematic action and escapism.

That might sound like it would make the two a natural pair, but the appeal of "Barbenheimer" was the natural contrast. Then you have to consider that "Dune: Part Three" and "Doomsday" are both climaxes for their respective franchises, rather than standalone films. Doing both in one day, especially when you consider their likely combined runtime, feels more like a chore than a fun day at the cinema. It's still possible that one studio could move their film to an earlier premiere date. Or, maybe this game of chicken will end in a collision. Either way, it should be an action-packed December at the movies.

Watch the full video above for a complete breakdown of "Dunesday" and its differences from "Barbenheimer."