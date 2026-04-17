What The Cast Of Pixar's Cars Looks Like In Real Life

In 2006, Pixar released "Cars," an animated film directed by John Lasseter. Many joke that the film follows the formula set up by previous Pixar successes like "Toy Story" and "Finding Nemo." While those movies asked whether toys and fish, respectively, had feelings, "Cars" is a movie about a world where cars are sentient. Don't judge the lack of creativity; these things happen in every Pixar movie, and it works for a reason!

"Cars" is different in a couple of respects, however. A fanbase for the film formed fast and furiously, leading to two theatrically released sequels; as Pixar films go, only the "Toy Story" franchise has been continued more than that. "Cars" also led to a spinoff franchise called "Planes," and you might be able to guess the concept of that series: What if planes, too, had feelings? There's a Disney+ series of shorts called "Cars on the Road," and even a whole section of Disneyland's California Adventure theme park titled, fittingly, "Cars Land."

Many people who watch "Cars," especially younger fans, may have no idea who's behind their favorite characters. Because it's an animated film, the cast of "Cars" works in a vocal booth, not on screen; and that means if you weren't paying attention to photos from the movie premiere, you may not even know what the cast of "Cars" looks like in real life. We're here to help, so read on to learn about the actors who drive the characters!