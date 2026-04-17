What The Cast Of Pixar's Cars Looks Like In Real Life
In 2006, Pixar released "Cars," an animated film directed by John Lasseter. Many joke that the film follows the formula set up by previous Pixar successes like "Toy Story" and "Finding Nemo." While those movies asked whether toys and fish, respectively, had feelings, "Cars" is a movie about a world where cars are sentient. Don't judge the lack of creativity; these things happen in every Pixar movie, and it works for a reason!
"Cars" is different in a couple of respects, however. A fanbase for the film formed fast and furiously, leading to two theatrically released sequels; as Pixar films go, only the "Toy Story" franchise has been continued more than that. "Cars" also led to a spinoff franchise called "Planes," and you might be able to guess the concept of that series: What if planes, too, had feelings? There's a Disney+ series of shorts called "Cars on the Road," and even a whole section of Disneyland's California Adventure theme park titled, fittingly, "Cars Land."
Many people who watch "Cars," especially younger fans, may have no idea who's behind their favorite characters. Because it's an animated film, the cast of "Cars" works in a vocal booth, not on screen; and that means if you weren't paying attention to photos from the movie premiere, you may not even know what the cast of "Cars" looks like in real life. We're here to help, so read on to learn about the actors who drive the characters!
Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen
There would be no "Cars" without Lightning McQueen, the franchise hero. He's a vibrant red racecar, but in the first film, he finds himself stuck in a small town called Radiator Springs. There, he must learn how to relate to other automobiles outside the world of racing.
If you're a fan of comedies released in the same decade as "Cars," there's a good chance you'll recognize the voice coming out of Lightning McQueen's mouth. It's Owen Wilson, star of movies like "Wedding Crashers," "Night at the Museum," and "Zoolander," in addition to an extensive series of collaborations with Wes Anderson. Because he's not actually on screen, "Cars" didn't make our roundup of the biggest Owen Wilson movies of all time, but Lightning McQueen almost certainly counts as one of his most popular characters.
In an interview with Artisan News Service when the first movie came out, Wilson couldn't have known just how far "Cars" would carry him. Still, he seemed to be a fan of his character's arc. "[He's] somebody who just wants to [...] go fast, and win," Wilson said. "Over the course of this movie, he has to learn that there's more important things."
Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera
When Lightning McQueen finds himself trapped in Radiator Springs on the way to compete in the Piston Cup, he meets a lawyer named Sally Carrera. She's a light blue Porsche Carrera, and after she gets Lightning McQueen to soften up, the two fall in love. They're together throughout the rest of the franchise, with Sally often providing emotional support to Lightning and making sure to keep him on track — pun intended.
Sally's voice comes from Bonnie Hunt, best known as a movie star. She was in films like "Cheaper By The Dozen," "Rain Man," "Jumanji," "Beethoven," and "Jerry Maguire," endearing her to both kids and parents. She even went on to host "The Bonnie Hunt Show" on daytime television for three seasons, charming viewers with her approachability.
If you're a Pixar fan, you might very well also recognize Hunt's voice. She played Rosie in "A Bug's Life," Flint in "Monsters, Inc.," Dolly in "Toy Story 3," and appeared as Bonnie Hopps in "Zootopia." When "Cars" came out, Hunt told CHUD that she was happy to work with Pixar any time they called. "It's a creative oasis. When you're at Pixar, for me creatively, I'm inspired, included, a collaborator and a student," she said. "It's what you dream what showbiz would be."
Larry the Cable Guy as Tow Mater
Radiator Springs was once a thriving town, but when the highway moved, the town fell into disrepair. It's set back from civilization, after all, and isolation and poverty have made some of its inhabitants... eccentric. Enter: Tow Mater, a redneck tow truck who offers Lightning McQueen some help. Mater means well, and he's a nice guy, but he's covered in rust and has two goofy buckteeth. The old Lightning would've ignored a car like that, but over the course of the film, the two become fast friends. Well, Lightning is fast; Mater does what he can.
Though "Cars" is a family-friendly film, the actor behind Tow Mater has a whole other career that is decidedly less accessible to children. He's played by Larry the Cable Guy, a comedian known for being part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. His Southern accent is part of his on-stage character, as is his humor. Larry tells jokes that might not ever be called "woke," and after he says something off-color, he often teases his audience, "I don't care who ya are, that's funny right there."
Nevertheless, it seems that Larry the Cable Guy is actually a huge Pixar fan. On an episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," he confessed that the offer to be in the movie made him emotional. "I started crying, I was so excited," he admitted. "It's the greatest thing that ever happened to me."
Cheech Marin as Ramone
Like Larry the Cable Guy, the voice behind Ramone, Radiator Springs' resident hot rod, is a comedian who wouldn't have always been considered family-friendly. Cheech Marin is the actor who played the car that switches up his paint job — sorry, "body art" — like humans get tattoos. Best known as half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, Marin and his friend Tommy Chong made a series of stoner comedies that skyrocketed them to fame.
If you're a kid, there's plenty you don't know about Cheech & Chong, but younger viewers may recognize the actor from his later work, including appearances in "Race to Witch Mountain" and "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Road Trip." He's also done a lot of voice work for kids, including in "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," "The Book of Life," "Coco," and "Bubble Guppies."
Ever the joker, Marin told IGN that he wore special shoes to get in character as Ramone. "I wore huarache sandals that have tires for the sole," he said. "That kind of grounded me. I mean, put the rubber on the road, you know?"
Paul Newman as Doc Hudson
"Cars" stands out in the Pixar filmography for several reasons, but perhaps the most intriguing one is that it served as the final fictional feature film performance of Paul Newman, one of cinema's most celebrated stars. Newman made his career in the 1950s and '60s as the charismatic lead of classic films like "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "Cool Hand Luke," and perhaps the most successful Western ever, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
His final full-length role was as Doc Hudson in "Cars," and it was a fitting way to cap off a lifetime that also included a side gig as a racecar driver. He told IGN that he got into racing because it was such a different pastime than his main career. "I'm a very competitive person. I always have been," he reflected. "It's hard to be competitive about something as amorphous as acting. But you can be competitive on the track, because the rules are very simple and the declaration of the winner is very concise."
Doc Hudson begins the franchise as a regret-filled former racer who resents the fact that a hotshot like Lightning McQueen has disturbed his peaceful town; but like many characters in the movie, he softens up. Unfortunately, Newman died before the sequels, though previously recorded outtakes were used to craft a cameo for the character in "Cars 3."
Michael Keaton as Chick Hicks
Every good Pixar movie needs a memorable villain, and "Cars" has one in Chick Hicks, a lime-green racecar with a brush guard that looks like a giant mustache. Chick has had a respectable career in racing, but when the movie opens, he's frustrated because he always tends to come in second. And now that Lightning McQueen has taken the racing world by storm, Chick often comes in third. That can't stand, so he schemes to get Lightning out of the way in order to win the Piston Cup for himself.
Chick Hicks is played by Michael Keaton, who also voiced Ken in "Toy Story 3." He's perhaps best known for having played Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film, but after he came back for "Batman Returns," Keaton didn't return for "Batman Forever." In the long career he's enjoyed since taking off the crusader's cape, Keaton starred in films like "Beetlejuice," "Birdman," "Spotlight," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming," where he played another villain named The Vulture.
Though he's skilled at playing villains, Keaton told Artisan News Service that he wouldn't have minded being on the side of the good guys in "Cars." He grinned, "I personally want to live in Radiator Springs. I'd be quite happy just settling down [there.] I just love it there! It's so great!"
Tony Shalhoub as Luigi
In addition to the main vehicles who drive the drama of "Cars," Radiator Springs is populated by a number of oddball automobiles, some local color who fill out the world that Lightning McQueen finds himself stranded in. That veritable parking lot of a character list includes Luigi, a small yellow Fiat who owns a tire shop. He's not a major player, but the character is so popular that there's a ride at Disneyland's Cars Land themed after him. While Luigi sings a song about being from Italy, parkgoers on Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters are spun all over the place in what is basically a choreographed dance.
Though the character has an Italian accent, the actor behind Luigi does not. He's played by Tony Shalhoub, perhaps best known as the star of "Monk," the long-running procedural about a detective with OCD (and, depending on who you ask, he's one of the greatest detectives in TV history). You may also recognize him from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Men in Black," "Wings," and "Galaxy Quest," among many others.
Jenifer Lewis as Flo
While Luigi replaces the tires of the cars in Radiator Springs, a turquoise car named Flo owns Flo's V8 Café. It's a gas station where the characters can guzzle some fuel; but at Cars Land in Disneyland, it's a place for humans to eat.
Flo's rambunctious voice belongs to Jenifer Lewis, star of stages and screens both big and small. In addition to her Broadway career, Lewis can be seen in movies like "Beaches," "Sister Act," and "What's Love Got to Do with It." On television, you might recognize Lewis from "Black-ish," "In Living Color," "Strong Medicine," or "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," on which she played Aunt Helen. You may even know her voice; it was behind Mama Odie in the traditionally animated Disney film "The Princess and the Frog." In fact, Mama Odie is so beloved that fans think she deserves her own movie.
Even in light of her extensive, impressive resume, Lewis is particularly proud to be part of "Cars." When the real-life Flo's V8 Café opened at California Adventure Park, Lewis told Laughing Place, "Flo's V8 Café is gonna become legendary, like every other Disney institution, and to be a part of this is amazing. Absolutely amazing."
John Ratzenberger as Mack
Racecars are built to race on a track, which means that when Lightning McQueen travels across the country to get to a stadium where he's supposed to compete, someone else does the driving for him. Lighting gets loaded in the back of Mack, a red Mack Truck that's supposed to transport him to the Piston Cup. Unfortunately, Mack gets tired, and he doesn't even notice the accident that leads to Lightning falling out of the trailer and onto the roadway near Radiator Springs.
John Ratzenberger is the actor who provided Mack's voice, which means the sitcom star known for playing mailman Cliff Clavin went from "Cheers" to "Cars." You're more likely to know his voice than his face, however; like his "Cars" co-star Bonnie Hunt, Ratzenberger has racked up an impressive list of Pixar credits alone. He was Hamm in "Toy Story," The Underminer in "The Incredibles," P.T. Flea in "A Bug's Life," Mustafa in "Ratatouille," Gordon in "Brave," Yeti in "Monsters, Inc.," Fritz in "Inside Out," Fennwick in "Onward," and more, making him one of Pixar's most reliably great actors.
He does it because he loves it. When "Cars" was released, Ratzenberger explained to Movieweb, "This is something [...] I've learned from the Pixar guys. 'If you work for the love of what you're doing, it's always going to come out right.'"
George Carlin as Fillmore
As Lightning McQueen explores Radiator Springs, he meets a psychedelic VW van named Fillmore. In other words, he's a hardcore hippie; and like many hippies concerned with the environment, he brews his own fuel. It's even organic!
Like several of the other voice actors in "Cars," Fillmore was played by a comedian best known for his stage work. George Carlin is one of the most legendary comedians in history, a man who made himself famous with his whip-smart, yet always hilarious counter-cultural commentary on life and society. At a certain point in his career, he might've been described as the same kind of hippie at which Fillmore is gently poking fun; one of his most famous onstage characters, after all, was referred to as The Hippy Dippy Weatherman, and Carlin spoke frankly about his drug use. He later told Psychology Today, "[Mescaline and LSD] are hallucinogens and they are value-changing drugs. They alter, assist in shifting one's perspective on the world which usually is informed by your values." The movie wouldn't say it, but we'd have to assume Fillmore would agree.
Interestingly, Fillmore isn't Carlin's only transportation-related character. He played Mr. Conductor on "Shining Time Station," the show that launched the cultural dominance of Thomas the Tank Engine. Though his comedy was very much for adults, Carlin liked acting for children, telling "CBS This Morning" (via Movieweb), "It gives me a chance to exercise that part of me which is still young."