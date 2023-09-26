Star Wars: The Dark Jedi Power Mace Windu Used To Beat Palpatine Explained

Mace Windu is typically near the top on fans' lists of the most powerful or beloved Jedis. Brought to life by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel trilogy, he was considered a champion of the Jedi as one of the most powerful in existence and perhaps the greatest lightsaber duelist the Jedi Order ever produced. That status is possible partly because of his ability to best the most dangerous Sith of his time in Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), and through Vaapad, which is the dark Jedi power he used to accomplish the feat.

The discipline known as Vaapad is the seventh recognized by the Jedi Order. It differs from the others in some intense ways, namely that the user would incorporate brutal attacks on their opponent and even channel Dark Side energy to allow themselves to become even more powerful. Windu's ability to master this discipline (one he created and therefore making him the only living master) made it possible for him to do what no other Jedi could and defeat the Sith Master, Darth Sidious.

The discipline is named for a multi-tentacled creature that moved quickly, with users wielding their lightsabers in such a way that their quick movements made it seem like they were using more than one. While it made the user extremely powerful and a formidable force to be reckoned with, it also demanded a high price, one that less disciplined Jedi would have a hard time paying; they would have to skirt the Dark Side.