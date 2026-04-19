5 Most Rewatchable '90s Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

The 1980s was a golden age of science fiction cinema. There were family-friendly movies about good-natured aliens, terrifying horror movies about spiraling paranoia, and psychologically complex examinations of the nature of humanity ... and that was just when "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Blade Runner," and "The Thing" were all in theaters at the same time!

As we moved into the 1990s, society found itself facing the dawn of a new millennium, and sci-fi cinema responded appropriately. We were treated to several sci-fi movies that grappled with complicated questions about what it means to be a person living in a quickly-changing, technologically-fraught world that seemed to be messing with reality itself, and some of these are now regarded as classics of the genre.

If you're in the mood for a great science fiction flick from the '90s, you should check out one of the five movies on this list. Some weren't received very well in their time but seem to get better and better the more they age. Others are comfort movies that offer glimpses at other universes where humanity might be able to work together. What they all have in common is that they're infinitely rewatchable.