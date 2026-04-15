The White Painting In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 5 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 5 — "The Grand Design"

The oddly touching love story between Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) comes to a gut-wrenching close in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 5, titled "The Grand Design." The pair's final moments come with a generous side order of subtext, courtesy of a white painting that gets a ton of screen time.

Though it can be occasionally glimpsed in Kingpin's dungeon during the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1, it's been a while since the painting in question received any prominent onscreen love — eight years, to be precise. Don't take that to mean that the artwork isn't important, though. "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" is both a symbol for and facilitator of Kingpin's relationship with Vanessa, as well as a representation of his love and loneliness in painting form.

"Rabbit in a Snowstorm" was already an important part of Netflix's "Daredevil" Season 1 and Season 3. In both the flashbacks and the present timeline of "The Grand Design," the painting's presence is justified; It's what first connected Kingpin and Vanessa, so it's only fitting that it's the last thing they have a coherent discussion about it before Vanessa dies of her injury. It's what might be the most pivotal moment of the refined and confident "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2.