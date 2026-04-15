The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Recreates A Famous Scene From Invincible

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Every One of You Sons of B***hes"

Both "The Boys" and "Invincible" are popular superhero shows on Prime Video, and the former has paid tribute to the latter in the most brutal fashion imaginable, recreating the mayhem of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Invincible's (Steven Yeun) famous fight. After this homage, the Omni-Man and Homelander comparisons aren't about to go away anytime soon. The episode sees Antony Starr's Homelander descend further into madness, believing he's actually a god. At the same time, Homelander's son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), returns, as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) tells the boy the truth about the nature of Homelander and his mother's (Shantel VanSanten) relationship.

Butcher rallies the boy to his cause to kill Homelander; however, they have another fallout, resulting in Ryan rushing to confront Homelander on his own. At the site of the forthcoming Planet Homelander, Homelander and Ryan engage in conversation. Eventually, Ryan lashes out with his superpowers, as Homelander attempts to subdue him. When this doesn't work and Ryan draws blood on his father, Homelander smashes the boy into a pile of boxes and stands over him, pummeling him until his own fist is bloody and Ryan's face is wrecked. It echoes a scene from "Invincible" Season 1, Episode 8, "Where I Really Come From." Omni-Man beats his son to a bloody pulp, and, like Omni-Man, Homelander has a moment of realization in which he looks at Ryan and stops, knowing he's gone too far.