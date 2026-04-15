5 Actors Who Almost Played Star Trek's Kirk Before Chris Pine

It's never easy to lose out on a part, but Timothy Olyphant took his rejection in stride. In an interview with Happy Sad Confused, the "Justified" actor told the story of how he was decidedly NOT cast as Captain Kirk. "I went in and auditioned not for Captain Kirk," says Olyphant. "but I remember reading with J.J. Abrams and he's just a lovely, lovely guy. And just a lovely audition process. Somewhere in there, I was auditioning for Doc, he's like, 'I already got a guy for Doc, so I don't need you for that, but I don't have a Kirk.'"

Olyphant's salt and pepper hair has made him a sex symbol for several decades now, but he theorizes that his age might have ended up costing him the role. "I believe it was one of those things where it's like he might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger, and he was having a hard time finding somebody younger, And somewhere along the line, J.J. called and said, 'I found a guy, younger, who's really good.'"

For his part, Olyphant is remarkably calm about the whole situation, heaping praise on Pine and his ability to make playing Captain Kirk look easy.

He might be chill because this isn't the first time he's lost out on a major role: he was passed for the title role of "Iron Man," although that ended up offering the opportunity for Olyphant to go from the Enterprise to a galaxy far, far away in "The Mandalorian," which is proof even rejection may not always be such a bad thing.