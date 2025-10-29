67 Times Chris Pratt Broke Other Actors On Set

Chris Pratt is well-known for making audiences roll in the aisles, but he also loves making his colleagues laugh. If you'd like to see that happen over 60 different times, look no further than the video above. It's got all kinds of bloopers, talk show clips and even behind-the-scenes stories in which Pratt's improvisations have made his friends burst into gales of giggles.

"Parks and Recreation" allowed Pratt to cut his teeth on some top-shelf comedic improvisational work, and in one blooper in particular, his attempt at staying in character as Andy results in some major prop damage. Watch as he hurls a briefcase across the room — and then strikes a light switch by mistake. Amy Poehler and Rob Lowe both crack up as the room grows dim and the camera zooms in on the shattered switchplate. "That's not something that props can fix — that's gonna be a little harder to fix," he sings, while Lowe tells him how hilarious the incident is. Pratt then jumps over a counter, accidentally knocking a monitor off on the way down.

He had a similar sing-song reaction to being prepared for a scene in one of his best movies, "Jurassic World." While standing next to a giant pile of prop dinosaur dung, Pratt raps about having "poop on your neck." And those are just two times he made his co-stars and co-workers laugh on the set.