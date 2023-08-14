How Timothy Olyphant's Iron Man Audition Paved The Way To The Mandalorian

Fish swim. Birds fly. Robert Downey Jr. is Tony Stark. These are just facts, and there's no arguing with them. In 2008, when Downey first rummaged through a box of scraps for director Jon Favreau, it was apparent that no one would be a better fit for "Iron Man." That said, seeing Timothy Olyphant try it on for size might've been worth a look.

In the search for the Armored Avenger, the "Deadwood" and "Justified" star auditioned for the part. He saw it as a break from his typical gigs as 10-gallon-hat-wearing heroes. Speaking on The Playlist's podcast, "Bingeworthy," Olyphant admitted he might've been a little late in realizing the superhero genre would take off but didn't mind giving it a shot anyway. "I'm a bit of a slow learner, and I think I was scared to death of the things that come with success in this business. But that was the time where I remember thinking, 'Well, I can't get any more grounded, and so this would be fun.'"

However, one of the most significant selling points was working with the man wanting to tell Tony's story. "I think part of that appeal was those conversations that I had with [Jon] Favreau — I just have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and I just like the guy. He's just a good dude." A good dude that saw potential in Olyphant in a galaxy far, far away.