Why Lauren Graham Didn't Return For The Gilmore Girls Documentary
"Gilmore Girls" fans have received the odd treat since the original series ended in 2007. There was the 2016 miniseries "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," the 2024 Walmart commercial campaign with Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), and the tribute during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which included Graham and her on-screen daughter, Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore). All of these projects highlight the beloved relationships that this show brought to life, including the fan-favorite dynamic between Lorelai and her mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop). Now, an unofficial documentary wants to highlight those relationships even further in a behind-the-scenes take on the show, and Lauren Graham is sharing why she's not participating in this stroll down memory lane.
In September 2025, Graham told Entertainment Tonight that she won't appear in "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast" because "Gilmore Girls" mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino isn't participating in the project. "I don't do anything that the creator of my show isn't a part of, so, so far, no," she said. A recent trailer for the documentary shows that Ink On Paper Studios has managed to get interviews with other members of the "Gilmore Girls" cast, though, including Kelly Bishop and Keiko Agena, who played Lane Kim. However, while Graham may not be contributing her stories to this documentary, she is still making sure that her behind-the-scenes tales are shared in another way.
Lauren Graham is busy working on an entirely different Gilmore Girls project
In the years since "Gilmore Girls," Lauren Graham has become an author, writing both fiction and memoirs about her life. She's putting her pen to the page once again, but this time, she's working on a "Gilmore Girls" book with co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, announced the acquisition of this book in December 2025. According to the press release, the book will feature behind-the-scenes moments that will allow fans to reminisce on the small-town charm, the family drama, and the stand-out moments that make us want to return to Stars Hollow.
Graham told Entertainment Tonight that sifting through "Gilmore Girls" history has helped her to better remember the series that played such a big role in her career. "Being in dialogue with her [Sherman-Palladino] helps me remember a lot," she said. Graham is finding that she still has her own questions about the show, and this project is giving her a chance to explore that with Sherman-Palladino. "So, it's been really interesting because it's a lot of questions I never asked her about what was going on in any given season and even how I got there," she added.
One big difference between the documentary and the book is that the documentary includes fan interviews, which will further prove the show's impact. However, the book will no doubt be an engrossing read for diehard Lorelai fans. The currently untitled "Gilmore Girls" book is scheduled to be released in fall 2027. Meanwhile, "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast" is slated to premiere in summer 2026, according to the project's Kickstarter campaign.