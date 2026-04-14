Why Lauren Graham Didn't Return For The Gilmore Girls Documentary

In the years since "Gilmore Girls," Lauren Graham has become an author, writing both fiction and memoirs about her life. She's putting her pen to the page once again, but this time, she's working on a "Gilmore Girls" book with co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, announced the acquisition of this book in December 2025. According to the press release, the book will feature behind-the-scenes moments that will allow fans to reminisce on the small-town charm, the family drama, and the stand-out moments that make us want to return to Stars Hollow.

Graham told Entertainment Tonight that sifting through "Gilmore Girls" history has helped her to better remember the series that played such a big role in her career. "Being in dialogue with her [Sherman-Palladino] helps me remember a lot," she said. Graham is finding that she still has her own questions about the show, and this project is giving her a chance to explore that with Sherman-Palladino. "So, it's been really interesting because it's a lot of questions I never asked her about what was going on in any given season and even how I got there," she added.

One big difference between the documentary and the book is that the documentary includes fan interviews, which will further prove the show's impact. However, the book will no doubt be an engrossing read for diehard Lorelai fans. The currently untitled "Gilmore Girls" book is scheduled to be released in fall 2027. Meanwhile, "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast" is slated to premiere in summer 2026, according to the project's Kickstarter campaign.