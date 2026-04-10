5 Ali Larter TV Shows Landman Fans Need To Watch

Ali Larter doesn't have any other major television roles under her belt as of this writing, so we turn to one of her one-off guest spots to round the list out — mostly because "Landman" fans will probably adore the cynical, party-hearty ways of "Entourage" if they've never watched it before.

Larter only appears once on the show — as herself, attending an afterparty thrown for Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier, who disappeared from Hollywood after the show wrapped) for the premiere of his movie "Head On." She's looking for Vincent but can't find him, and approaches his friends to track him down. Reacting to a come-on from Salvatore "Turtle" Assante (Jerry Ferrara), she rejects him — then tells Eric Murphy (Kevin Connolly) to go f*** himself on top of it when he tries to talk her down.

If you're watching the show just to see Larter, that's all you'll get. But if you dive in looking for some juicy bromance or a whole lot of jaw-dropping party boy antics, then "Entourage" will definitely please you. It might not be a show exactly like Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," but it's still satisfying in its own special way.

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