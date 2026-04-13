5 Sequels That Killed Animated Movie Franchises

Not so long ago, theatrical animated movie sequels were a rarity. As noted in Charles Solomon's "The Art of Toy Story 3," before 1999's "Toy Story 2," this sparsely populated domain largely housed flops like "The Rescuers Down Under" and "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West." Of course, that has radically changed in the 21st century. Once "Shrek 2" became the third biggest movie domestically in history at the time of its release, animated sequels were no longer getting sent straight to VHS and DVD. They were big business. Today, the majority of the biggest animated features ever worldwide are animated sequels like "Inside Out 2" and "Ne Zha 2."

Entire studios, like Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, have even built their libraries heavily on franchises that can regularly produce new movies. However, just because these titles are more common doesn't mean every single follow-up becomes a moneymaker on par with "Incredibles 2." On the contrary, there have been multiple instances where animated movie sequels underwhelmed enough financially to halt a previously thriving franchise dead in its tracks. Five especially potent examples of sequels that killed animated movie franchises reflect how precarious these kinds of movies can be.

Produce the right kind of animated movie sequel and you get a hit like "Zootopia 2." These five films, though, are the other side of the coin. Rather than printing money, they indicated that a family-friendly universe had fully run its course. Animation studios beware — your next sequel could end up like these five cautionary tales.