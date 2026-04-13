5 Comedy Movie Flops That Changed The Genre Forever

Mel Brooks initially envisioned his feature directorial debut "The Producers" as a novel, but he soon realized that his unique brand of humor was more visual. He decided to turn it into a screenplay and the project was quickly deemed toxic by the major Hollywood studios: Nobody wanted to touch a film about two producers creating a play about Adolf Hitler. Brooks, who had only directed one play prior to the project, agreed to make it himself to keep the costs down for indie studio Embassy Pictures, and all signs immediately pointed towards a disaster.

The critics were sharply divided. The initial limited release underwhelmed, and it was only the intervention of Peter Sellers — who took out full page ads in Variety, according to a DVD making-of documentary — that helped it gradually grow into something of a success, albeit one that still lost the studio considerable money. Brooks actually won the Oscar for best original screenplay, but even that didn't seem to help; this wasn't an acceptable political satire like "The Great Dictator" or "Dr Strangelove," but a film which wanted to confront taboos by playing to the lowest common denominator.

Today, "The Producers" doesn't play like the seismic shock it was, largely because it opened the door for Brooks — and newcomer Gene Wilder — to continue facing down social taboos closer to home with later collaborations, including "Blazing Saddles." That was a film even more extreme in its parody of racism, and far more groundbreaking in its scatological humor. It wouldn't have been possible if Brooks' debut film hadn't broken new ground for what was acceptable to laugh at in a Hollywood comedy.