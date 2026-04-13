5 Unmade Movie Sequels That Would Have Been Disasters

Modern Hollywood loves sequels. These provide an easy route to making lots of money without grappling with how to sell "new" stories to audiences. Given the immense box office hauls of recent projects like "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Zootopia 2," it's clear audiences absolutely adore certain sequels. However, that doesn't mean every franchise entry is a box office hit. Likewise, not every sequel Hollywood conjures up is something that sounds like a remotely good idea.

Various proposed sequels have gone nowhere for good reason, coming off as total miscalculations of what made their predecessors work. Some even suggest complete oblivion to what audiences like seeing in movies. Thankfully, the wildly varying reasons these five productions stalled out suggests there is some justice in this world. Not even Hollywood's bottomless appetite for sequels could save these boondoggles.

There will doubtlessly be plenty of bad or even woefully realized sequels hitting the big screen in the near future. It's inevitable. Whenever you're sitting in a theater enduring a trailer for those projects, though, count your blessings that at least you didn't have to see these five unmade sequels instead.