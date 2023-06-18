The Transformation Of The Godfather's Michael Corleone

After not playing ball with the head of another mafia family, Vito is shot in the middle of the street, forcing his hospitalization. Michael discovers his father's state when out in the city with Kay, where he sees a newspaper headline reporting the entire incident.

Michael quickly dashes to the hospital where his father is being looked after, only to discover that the entire place has been cleared out. With no guards or any kind of, Vito is helpless and extremely vulnerable to any matter of follow-up attacks from his enemies. Michael quickly deduces this and springs into action, convincing a lone nurse to help him move Vito into another room. He's then greeted by Enzo (Gabriele Torrei), a friend of the family whom his father helped in the past, who's visiting to check in on Vito. After sending Enzo outside to pose as a guard, Michael shares a tender moment with Vito, telling his father that he's here to protect him.

Shortly thereafter, Michael is confronted outside by Mark McCluskey (Sterling Hayden), a corrupt police captain, as well as a few of his men. After some heated words, Michael is severely beaten by the police until Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall) and some of Vito's associates arrive and de-escalate the situation. It's not only masterfully suspenseful but gives us just a small taste of just how smart Michael can be, quickly taking control of the situation in his own way.