Summer 2026 Box Office Predictions: 5 Potential Flops

No moviegoing season is as important to Hollywood as summertime. This season often delivers hefty $4+ billion hauls as the biggest movies of the year amass gargantuan box office runs. From tentpole hits to sleeper successes nobody saw coming, summertime is when the box office thrives. For summer 2026, studio executives and film geeks alike are all holding their breath for this season to maintain the remarkable box office momentum that the year's first three months demonstrated.

While hopes fester that early 2026 moneymakers "Project Hail Mary" and "Hoppers" can inspire further hits, inevitably, summer 2026 will host some flops. Every summer moviegoing season naturally houses such titles. Even the biggest summer's ever domestically, which were 2013 and 2016, had massive flops like "The Lone Ranger" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass," respectively. Looking ahead, a select few summer 2026 movies look especially vulnerable to becoming potential duds.

Some of these films are contending with poor scheduling. Others are part of larger cinematic trends that have overstayed their welcome. These and other problems could easily plague these five movies. Don't be surprised if these titles become the financial nadir of a summer moviegoing season that otherwise looks immensely promising.