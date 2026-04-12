All 4 Beverly Hills Cop Movies Ranked
"Beverly Hills Cop" was a shining star in a decade full of slapstick comedies and crime spoofs. "Police Academy" showed us that training to fight crime can be entertaining, and Leslie Nielsen was leading pun-filled slapstick in 1988's "Naked Gun." However, everything changed in December 1984 when Eddie Murphy proved that a comedian could become an action star.
Up to this point, cop comedies were usually very light, and tackling dramatic storylines was practically unheard of. "Beverly Hills Cop" broke the mold thanks to Eddie Murphy's well-established comedy style, and in turn became one of the actor's biggest movies of all-time. His sarcastic yet straightforward jokes have an edge that allows him to naturally walk the line between drama and comedy, while his physical adaptability made him a natural for Axel Foley's many stunts.
While many of the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies follow the franchise's formula, not every installment is a crowning achievement. So, we're ranking all four "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, starting with the cases that immediately left our memories and ending with the mysteries that had us doubled-over in laughter. Each film is being evaluated on character depth, how Axel's out-of-the-box thinking contributes to the plot, the balance of comedy and action, and how critics generally felt. So grab your best Detroit Lions jacket, and let's see where each case stands.
4. Beverly Hills Cop III
- Director: John Landis
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Jon Tenney
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 1 hr. 44 min.
- Where to Watch: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video
The "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise has a whimsical side to it, but its attempt at building a plot around a theme park falls flat in "Beverly Hills Cop III" because of the script's lack of commitment.
Axel Foley is back in Beverly Hills as he searches for the man who killed Inspector Todd (Gil Hill). Unfortunately, Todd's death scene is anything but tearjerking because it's surrounded by dancing criminals and a robotic shootout. In general, many of the supporting characters don't seem comfortable with the surface-level storytelling, which many critics also took issue with.
While it tries to integrate Axel into the inner workings of the Wonder World theme park, the movie never immerses you because it doesn't spend much time in the park. Some critics said that more could have been done here, while others believe the filmmakers should have taken a step back to explore all avenues. Park workers also have inconsistent screen time as they randomly appear to fill time rather than build the villain's motive. This means that Axel and Detective Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) don't have much outside help, resulting in unnecessary chaos that slows down the film.
3. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Director: Mark Molloy
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 1 hr. 57 min.
- Where to Watch: Netflix
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is the redemption this franchise has needed, proving that it can still serve up the right balance of comedy, action, and heart.
This 2024 installment follows Axel Foley as he tries to save his daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige), a lawyer who receives threats when she senses a corrupt cop is connected to her client. Jane's relationship with Axel has been strained for years, and his determination to make things right shows his struggle to balance his family and career. Jane channels her feelings of abandonment into witty one-liners, and this interaction makes him think on his feet, leading to off-the-cuff comedy that offers the same, fun spontaneity seen in the original film.
Of course, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" offers plenty of Easter eggs, including a sly joke that roasts the worst "Beverley Hills Cop" movie. Many felt that leaning into the familiar helped recapture the joy of the first movie, and part of that is thanks to beloved side characters. The triumphant returns of Billy Rosewood, John Taggart (John Ashton), and Serge (Bronson Pinchot) save the film when Jane and Axel's relationship starts to run in circles. Their new ideas put everyone back on track, resulting in a satisfying yet nostalgic ending that can only happen when each member of the ensemble carries their weight.
2. Beverly Hills Cop II
- Director: Tony Scott
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Jürgen Prochnow
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 1 hr. 43 min.
- Where to Watch: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video
"Beverly Hills Cop II" is a rare gem of a sequel. It doesn't try reinventing the wheel or unnecessarily fleshing things out. Instead, it expands Axel Foley's relationship with Billy Rosewood and John Taggart as he investigates the shooting of Police Captain Andrew Bogomil (Ronny Cox).
That investigation takes them down a road that turns this into a heist movie, adding a spy-like flavor to this sequel. Billy and John truly become Axel's co-stars as they share equal responsibility in a story that becomes a buddy comedy due to how they work off of each other to solve the case. This change in their friendship is partly why this movie doesn't feel like a repeat of the original. While the first movie pointed out everyone's differences, the second capitalizes on everyone's commonalities and how they believe in each other despite any personal reservations. This leads to some major character progression for Billy who comes into his own and takes pride in his unorthodox ideas.
While many critics felt that "Beverly Hills Cop II" was not as funny as its predecessor, others, like The Washington Post, found it a standout that almost reaches the bar set by "Beverly Hills Cop" thanks to a plot that remains satisfying despite its comedic faults.
1. Beverly Hills Cop
- Director: Martin Brest
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 1 hr. 45 min.
- Where to Watch: Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video
"Beverly Hills Cop" is considered one of the best action-comedy movies of all time, and it set the bar for many others in the subgenre. While "Police Academy" had viewers laughing at its characters' fumbling antics, "Beverly Hills Cop" let us laugh with the protagonist because we are in on his inside jokes that help him solve the case.
Axel Foley is underestimated when he flies to Beverly Hills to solve a friend's murder, but he uses his undeterred confidence to deliver fake personas that convince people to give him information. Eddie Murphy leans on his "Saturday Night Live" experience to energetically spout off fake facts while playing into the pressure that his character is feeling. The Times (UK) said these moments contribute to the film's sizzling energy, while his focus on fake personas while effectively building a three-dimensional character is a feat all its own.
The extra attention given to side characters also helps the film stands out. His pal, Jenny Summers (Lisa Eilbacher), is a rich addition who drives the plot, and Axel's constant tug-of-war with the Beverly Hills Police Department proves his skills while letting us in on Billy Rosewood's insecurities. The approach quietly turns this into an ensemble affair, while still letting Eddie Murphy shine.