All 4 Beverly Hills Cop Movies Ranked

"Beverly Hills Cop" was a shining star in a decade full of slapstick comedies and crime spoofs. "Police Academy" showed us that training to fight crime can be entertaining, and Leslie Nielsen was leading pun-filled slapstick in 1988's "Naked Gun." However, everything changed in December 1984 when Eddie Murphy proved that a comedian could become an action star.

Up to this point, cop comedies were usually very light, and tackling dramatic storylines was practically unheard of. "Beverly Hills Cop" broke the mold thanks to Eddie Murphy's well-established comedy style, and in turn became one of the actor's biggest movies of all-time. His sarcastic yet straightforward jokes have an edge that allows him to naturally walk the line between drama and comedy, while his physical adaptability made him a natural for Axel Foley's many stunts.

While many of the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies follow the franchise's formula, not every installment is a crowning achievement. So, we're ranking all four "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, starting with the cases that immediately left our memories and ending with the mysteries that had us doubled-over in laughter. Each film is being evaluated on character depth, how Axel's out-of-the-box thinking contributes to the plot, the balance of comedy and action, and how critics generally felt. So grab your best Detroit Lions jacket, and let's see where each case stands.