The Worst Beverly Hills Cop Movie Gets Roasted In Axel

Contains spoilers for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

Hollywood is paved with the bones of movie sequels so bad that they killed the franchises they were a part of, and for a time many thought that "Beverly Hills Cop III" was one of them. Despite riding on the coattails of one of the biggest Eddie Murphy movies of all time, Axel Foley's flat threequel that had him running around a theme park to take down a gang of counterfeiters was the worst of the bunch, no matter how many cameos it threw at audiences.

Thankfully, in Eddie Murphy's comeback as his iconic character in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the film makes sure to hold its hand up and acknowledge what a blunder the previous movie turned out to be.

After wasting no time lying to get ahead of the bad guys (something that happens in every "Beverly Hills Cop" movie), Axel soon finds himself at the desk of the new cop on the scene, Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Clueless about the legend he has in custody, Abbot skims over Foley's case file and learns about Axel's past trips to California, including the one pretty much every fan of the film series would rather forget. "1994? Not your finest hour," Abbot says, skimming through the sheets and making an obvious jab at the lackluster entry. It's been confirmed by Levitt himself to be a joke Murphy was absolutely okay with, given that he feels the same way about his previous turn as Axel.