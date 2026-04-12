Every Movie Based On A Colleen Hoover Book, Ranked

Colleen Hoover is one of the most well-known authors of the moment. Her books, notably "It Ends with Us" and "Verity," went viral on #BookTok, the side of TikTok notorious for harboring voracious readers, drawing in new fans and propelling her work to mainstream success. It should come as no surprise that with that kind of popularity comes film adaptations, with three released so far and at least one more starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson slated for October 2026.

While not all of Hoover's best books have inspired movies (yet), the three out in the world so far have left their mark, from odd marketing choices to increasingly unbelievable narratives. The one thing that's guaranteed with her adaptations? Emotional turmoil and drama. The author also often includes themes of grief, loss, and acceptance in her work, and those come across in the films so far.

If you're trying to decide which project to watch first, or which order to watch them in, look no further. We've ranked every Colleen Hoover adaptation so far based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, considering both audience reception and critics' thoughts.