Every Movie Based On A Colleen Hoover Book, Ranked
Colleen Hoover is one of the most well-known authors of the moment. Her books, notably "It Ends with Us" and "Verity," went viral on #BookTok, the side of TikTok notorious for harboring voracious readers, drawing in new fans and propelling her work to mainstream success. It should come as no surprise that with that kind of popularity comes film adaptations, with three released so far and at least one more starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson slated for October 2026.
While not all of Hoover's best books have inspired movies (yet), the three out in the world so far have left their mark, from odd marketing choices to increasingly unbelievable narratives. The one thing that's guaranteed with her adaptations? Emotional turmoil and drama. The author also often includes themes of grief, loss, and acceptance in her work, and those come across in the films so far.
If you're trying to decide which project to watch first, or which order to watch them in, look no further. We've ranked every Colleen Hoover adaptation so far based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, considering both audience reception and critics' thoughts.
3. Regretting You
"Regretting You" centers around Morgan (Allison Williams), a mom trying to help her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) after the tragic death of her father Chris (Scott Eastwood) and her aunt Jenny (Willa Fitzgerald) in a car accident. Morgan, along with Jenny's partner Jonah (Dave Franco), realize that their respective significant others were together because they were having an affair, which adds a layer to Morgan's grief. Clara knows there's something her mother isn't telling her, and acts out by dating Miller (Mason Thames), a boy Morgan doesn't approve of.
The story is ultimately about handling grief, acceptance, and moving on, but it gets a bit muddled with the two new romantic relationships taking place. With both Clara and Morgan entering new relationships at the same time, they effectively compete against each other in the plot. One does have more believable chemistry than the other, and that's between Clara and Miller. While Morgan and Jonah's isn't the worst chemistry ever seen on the silver screen, it doesn't come across as well in comparison.
"Regretting You" has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes ratings from both critics and audiences of a Colleen Hoover adaptation, with a 29% and 84%, respectively. Audiences love the performances from Grace, Williams, Franco, and Thames, and critics agree that they're the lone positive of the film. "Solid performances can't keep this from being a tonally erratic disappointment," Amon Warmann wrote for Empire.
2. It Ends with Us
Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) is at a turning point in life. Her father has just died, she's opening a flower shop, she's in a new relationship with Ryle (Justin Baldoni), and her first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), is back in her life. "It Ends with Us" shows how these factors impact Lily's life both for better and for worse. She has to consider the state of her relationship with Ryle, which has turned abusive, while also coming to terms with her feelings for Atlas.
While the book is about ending cycles of abuse and trying to do better for your children, that doesn't always come across well in the movie. The marketing campaign wasn't consistent with the tone of the project, focusing more on the "gal pals" aspect of Lily's friendship with Ryle's sister Allysa (Jenny Slate) rather than the discussions of domestic violence that are the true theme of the film.
The tonal mismatch did not disappoint audiences, who awarded "It Ends with Us" an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews mention the importance of the story and the emotional toll it has as the film's high point. Critics disagreed, awarding the movie a 55%, with many reviews discussing the chemistry between Lively and Baldoni and the tone as a detriment. Looper's Audrey Fox describes "It Ends with Us" as having "extremely weird vibes" because of the "strange approach towards the dynamics between an abuser and their victim."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
1. Reminders of Him
"Reminders of Him" follows the life of Kenna (Maika Monroe) after she serves time for manslaughter. A car accident resulted in the death of her boyfriend Scotty (Rudy Pankow), who is also the father of her daughter, currently living with her paternal grandparents. However, Scotty's family is standoffish, making it difficult for Kenna to see her child. When Kenna meets Ledger (Tyriq Withers) at the local bar, she doesn't realize his connection to her boyfriend, the role he's had in her daughter's life, or how they will deal with their grief together.
This is a movie that is built entirely on the dynamic between Kenna and Ledger, and it's some of the best on-screen chemistry in a Collen Hoover adaptation to date. They both knew the same person in a very different way, both lost him, and both grow together as they talk about Scotty. The themes of the book, like forgiveness and second chances, come through well, especially when compared to the other adaptations on this list.
The 2026 project boasts the highest critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of Hoover's adaptations, with a 56% and 88%, respectively. Critics highlight Monroe's performances as the best part of the movie, with Mick LaSalle writing for the San Francisco Chronicle that the actress's work is "the lynchpin of the film's success." Audience reviews feel it's a well done flick with an emotional story, making it the best adaptation of the author's books.