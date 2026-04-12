10 Worst TV Shows Based On Movies, Ranked

Hollywood loves milking ideas until they gasp for air and beg to be put down. If a movie turns out to be a big hit, expect an endless slew of sequels or for it to be turned into a TV show at some point. To be fair, the latter sometimes works, such as in the instances of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "What We Do in the Shadows," which are arguably better than the original movies. Yet for every success, there are also five duds that make the viewer wonder what they did to deserve such cruel and unusual punishment.

With so many TV shows based on movies, how do you know which to avoid, or at least approach with reasonable expectations? We have picked the worst of the worst — the ones we still talk about to this day for how terrible they are — and ranked them by their Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, this isn't just a singular person hating on a few shows here; it's the general consensus of critics that these series are bona fide stinkers.

With that said, here are the worst TV shows based on movies, ranked from least-worst to bottom-of-the-barrel bad. All's fair in love and entertainment, so if you choose to watch these programs, have at it. Don't say we didn't warn you, though!