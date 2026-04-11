Saw: Every Jigsaw Apprentice, Ranked

In the shocking twist ending to James Wan's "Saw," the dead man lying in the middle of the floor was revealed to be none other than John Kramer (Tobin Bell) aka Jigsaw watching his sick game play out in front of him. After a series of tragic events befall John, the civil engineer contorted his architectural skills to build Rube Goldberg-esque contraptions that supposedly tested people's will to live. But for as smart as he was, there was only so much a terminal cancer patient could pull off by himself. Therefore, John would go on to acquire a number of apprentices across the ten "Saw" films.

The disciples of Jigsaw, whether they genuinely believed in his ideology or wanted to further their own agenda, dedicated themselves to his torture teachings in some form or another. You could feasibly make a workplace sitcom based on the few scenes where we see some of them interacting with one another (looking at you, Amanda and Hoffman). This list is composed of all the direct Jigsaw apprentices, in addition to the fanatics who continued the work as a result of his influence. Select individuals who assisted Jigsaw's games like Art Blank (Louis Ferreira) or Obi (Timothy Burd) don't really count because they weren't clued into what was happening.

Before we get started, let's give an honorable mention to the two unmasked assailants ambushing Hoffman at the end of "Saw 3D: The Final Chapter." Although once rumored to be the duo who survived the three-way public execution trap at the start of the film, director Kevin Greutert has confirmed that actors playing Brad (Sebastian Pigott) and Ryan (Jon Cor) didn't shoot that scene, so their identities are forever left unknown.