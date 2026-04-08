The Boys Season 5 Premiere Turns Iron Man's Best Line Into Something Bleak

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 1 — "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite"

This is one of the reasons why "The Boys" Season 5 has left all the critics stunned: While past seasons had to spin their wheels a bit to avoid any major character deaths, the final season leaves room for major players to finally bite the dust. And the Season 5 opener kicks things off with a huge death that also functions as an inversion of one of the most famous lines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the end of "Fifteen Inches of Dynamite," Homelander (Antony Starr) has A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) cornered in the woods. Most folks face-to-face with the psychotic Homelander would be begging for their lives, but A-Train merely laughs and says, "Take away these powers, and what are you? Pathetic, weak, sniveling, f***ing loser." Homelander looks genuinely hurt at the comment right before snapping A-Train's neck, but the line should be familiar to Marvel fans.

It's similarly structured to a scene in the first "Avengers" movie, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) taunts Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Cap famously says, "Big man in a suit of armor. Take that off, what are you?" Tony Stark responds, "Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist." It's one of the most memorable Iron Man quotes in the MCU, showcasing how he doesn't need to prove himself to anyone and that he knows he's more than the Iron Man armor. But Homelander can't say the same about his abilities: Being all-powerful is literally all he has, which is why he snaps in the moment.