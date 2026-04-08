Why Ernie Hudson Refused A Stunt Double On Boston Blue

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Beautiful Broken Things"

After spending much of the first half of "Boston Blue" Season 1 on the back burner, Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson) finds himself front and center in "Beautiful Broken Things" after being shot outside his church. Once he's out of the hospital, Edwin must diffuse a tense situation when Pastor Curry's (Dohn Norwood) criminal history threatens his hard-won second chance. The Reverend confronts the shooter, Curry's old partner in crime Franklin Beaumont (Demore Barnes), when he arrives at the house of worship looking for revenge.

The moment allowed Hudson to deliver a punch, which he was happy to provide, admitting he turned down a stunt double for that bit of fisticuffs. "It was funny," he told People magazine. "When they brought a stuntman in to throw the punch and I go, 'Really, guys? I mean, I think I can throw a punch.'" The crew was apparently not sure if the 80-year-old "Ghostbusters" star was up to the challenge. "Something about that number, it's big," Hudson acknowledged. "Sometimes people assume that maybe you can't do something, but I've always tried to stay ready, so to speak."

The brutality of the moment surprised Hudson but also pleased him. "To see the Reverend sort of dig down and get physical, I didn't expect that," he continued. "I was worried in the beginning. I didn't want to be stuck just at the dinner table and to say something old and wise and that was it. So it was nice to get out of the house and be active. I was really excited about it."