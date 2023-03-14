Jason Reitman Made Sure Ernie Hudson's Winston Gets His Due In Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 - Exclusive

With "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" being one of 2021's hottest films, it's understandable that precise plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. At the same time, Ernie Hudson noted that he's excited for what's to come in the next franchise entry. There's "probably not a lot I can tell you other than I think everybody's coming back, which I'm excited about," he said.

Hudson plainly acknowledges that there have been recent reports about his dissatisfaction with some of the circumstances surrounding elements of the franchise. "There's been a lot of things out recently about me not being happy about certain treatments or whatever," Hudson said, but he's extremely optimistic about Jason Reitman's newest entry.

"Jason Reitman, who is producing this one, from the very beginning when he got involved," Hudson explained, "made sure — and in fact, we talked about it — that Winston would be very much included." With Reitman effectively inheriting the trilogy from his father, Ivan Reitman, surely the franchise's legacy is at the forefront of his concern. And Hudson assures franchise fans that Jason Reitman told him that Winston will be "very much part of the franchise and appreciated for what he brings to it." The future's never been brighter for Winston's return, and Hudson promises the forthcoming sequel is "a lot of fun."

