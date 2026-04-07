Maul - Shadow Lord Has Some Big Parallels To A Canceled Star Wars Series

"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" feels like a natural next step in the larger animated Star Wars project — pushing the visual style farther than it's ever gone before, embracing a shorter format more comparable to shows like "Tales of the Jedi," and of course, centering on Maul himself, who's practically become the mascot of the animated Star Wars shows. Watching the dynamic choreography and absolutely staggering lighting, you can really feel the collected expertise at Lucasfilm Animation brought to bear. But at the same time, the show is more aligned thematically with one of the franchise's live-action outings on Disney+ — a series canceled before its time.

We're talking, of course, about "Star Wars: The Acolyte." Yes, "The Acolyte" had plenty of problems, from questionable production values to an opening batch of episodes that turned many viewers off before the absolute bangers in the show's second half. Perhaps nothing could have saved it from cancellation, but as time has gone on, it's much easier to remember what was great about the show and forget the less-than-great. (And for all the haters out there, don't you have some YouTube comments section to infest?)

Thankfully, the core "Acolyte" narrative, which was all about master-apprentice relationships and the importance of passing down your own philosophy, lives on in "Maul."