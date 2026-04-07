Jaylen Brown's Boston Blue Cameo Explained
Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Beautiful Broken Things"
Even though "Boston Blue" films most of its episodes up in Canada, it's done a decent job trying to reflect the culture and feeling of life in its titular city. The show has already addressed Boston Red Sox fans' tradition of breaking into "Sweet Caroline" during the seventh inning stretch, while Season 1, Episode 13, "Beautiful Broken Things," features a cameo from a genuine Boston-based celebrity. Yes, that's Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown making his acting debut in the episode as himself.
In his cameo, Brown approaches Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan and asks which of the coffee pots is filled with decaffeinated coffee. "Orange one — it's my favorite color, actually, when it's combined with blue. Orange and blue, great combination," Danny says, referencing the colors of his hometown team, the New York Knicks. Danny then promptly opines that green — which is the Celtics' color — is a horrible hue, leading to an in-joke that only the most devoted Celtics fans will likely pick up on.
Jaylen Brown trolled the New York Knicks during his Boston Blue appearance
After Danny Reagan declares his preference for orange and blue and his hatred for green, Jaylen Brown looks over at the cop. "You're not a Knicks fan, are you?" he asks. "Actually, I am," Danny replies. "Oh," says Brown, giving the line a pregnant pause. "I'm sorry for your loss."
Unsurprisingly, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) knows Brown on a personal level, and they warmly greet each other to Danny's confusion. Brown says he and Lena will see each other next Tuesday, and she says she wouldn't miss it. Danny is completely bamboozled by their familiarity, but Lena refuses to give up her secrets.
The Tuesday night reference is likely a nod to the fact that the Boston Celtics often play national games on Tuesday evenings. Sometimes on those nights they take the court at their home arena, TD Garden, which is located right in Boston. And the New York Knicks diss? The Big Apple squad often battles their rivals the Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy. Perhaps if the Celtics make it to the NBA finals, we'll see Brown again — but this cameo definitely bodes well for his acting future.