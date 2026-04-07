Jaylen Brown's Boston Blue Cameo Explained

After Danny Reagan declares his preference for orange and blue and his hatred for green, Jaylen Brown looks over at the cop. "You're not a Knicks fan, are you?" he asks. "Actually, I am," Danny replies. "Oh," says Brown, giving the line a pregnant pause. "I'm sorry for your loss."

Unsurprisingly, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) knows Brown on a personal level, and they warmly greet each other to Danny's confusion. Brown says he and Lena will see each other next Tuesday, and she says she wouldn't miss it. Danny is completely bamboozled by their familiarity, but Lena refuses to give up her secrets.

The Tuesday night reference is likely a nod to the fact that the Boston Celtics often play national games on Tuesday evenings. Sometimes on those nights they take the court at their home arena, TD Garden, which is located right in Boston. And the New York Knicks diss? The Big Apple squad often battles their rivals the Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy. Perhaps if the Celtics make it to the NBA finals, we'll see Brown again — but this cameo definitely bodes well for his acting future.