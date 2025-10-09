Boston Blue: Where Is The Blue Bloods Spin-Off Actually Filmed?

The streets are filled with Duck Boats, the monuments look ancient, and all the extras are wearing Boston Red Sox jerseys. But is the "Blue Bloods" spin-off "Boston Blue" actually being shot in its titular Massachusetts hometown? It looks like the show has chosen to split the difference between New England beauty and Canadian thriftiness: while some of the exterior scenes for "Boston Blue" were actually filmed in Beantown, the majority of the show will be shot on a soundstage in Toronto, Canada. This is a cost-cutting measure intended to keep the series afloat and profitable.

Fans can rest assured that they will get to see plenty of local color in the newbie police drama — the program filmed moments at such Boston landmarks as Fenway Park, Granary Burying Ground, and various other spots in Downtown Boston. Still, fans of Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on the show, have cried foul about the decision, noting that Boston is a great filming location and ought to be used to its fullest extent. In turn, Wahlberg hasn't hesitated to explain why CBS chose to split the difference between countries.