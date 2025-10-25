Boston Blue: Is It Really A Tradition To Sing 'Sweet Caroline' At Boston Red Sox Games?

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Teammates"

Former "Blue Bloods" fan favorite Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is officially staying in Boston, and he's already participating in its most cherished cultural traditions. When Danny tells his son Sean (Mika Amonsen) he'll be sticking around, they're taking in a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park — and Danny has just been initiated into a real-life baseball ritual, belting out the chorus of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" along with the other attendees.

The Boston Red Sox have been using "Sweet Caroline" as a rally song since 1997, when Fenway employee Amy Tobey spontaneously played the tune as a tribute to an acquaintance's newborn daughter. The song was used off and on until Fenway entertainment director Charles Steinberg made it a regular part of the team's game time playlist in 2002. Steinberg began appending it to the middle of the eighth inning in the hope of keeping baseball fans jazzed and awake for the end of the game, whether the Red Sox were winning or losing. The anthem has become so deeply intertwined with the Jersey Street experience that Neil Diamond himself has shown up to perform the hit at a variety of outings in 2010, 2013, and 2022. But while the singer's tribute to Caroline Kennedy may feel synonymous with Boston baseball, it's become a touchstone for other sports teams as well.