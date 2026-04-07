Crunchyroll's New Fantasy Anime Series Is Better Than Harry Potter

The ongoing "Witch Hat Atelier" by Kamome Shirahama is one of the most gorgeous manga around, picking up Eisner and Harvey Awards among other honors. Translating Shirahama's intricate line work and majestic paneling to animation was never going to be an easy task, but, based on these first two episodes, it looks like studio Bug Films has pulled it off. The animation here is incredible, with the extra time spent on the series during delays paying off — it was originally scheduled for 2025, but the wait has been worthwhile.

What's immediately clear when watching "Witch Hat Atelier" is that Shirahama is much stronger at worldbuilding than J.K. Rowling. Its magic system, where drawing is power, is thematically befitting for such an artistic series. Where "Harry Potter" is filled with questionable things that just get ignored, "Witch Hat Atelier" is willing to ask hard questions. What does it mean to withhold secret knowledge? Can such secrecy be justified? What's the right way to use magic? "Witch Hat Atelier" is also far beyond "Harry Potter" in terms of diversity, featuring witches from around the world, significant queer characters, and major story arcs centered around accessibility for people with disabilities.

Appropriate for kids yet mature enough in its writing to stand up to adult scrutiny, "Witch Hat Atelier" is an anime classic in the making. New episodes stream Mondays on Crunchyroll.