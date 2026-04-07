Marvel's First Thanos Actor Played A DC Comics Villain On The Flash

While general audiences remember Josh Brolin's Thanos snapping away half the universe in "Avengers: Infinity War," there was an actor before him who played the Mad Titan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the mid-credits scene of "The Avengers," Thanos makes a brief (and grinning) appearance; he's portrayed by actor Damion Poitier here. It would be the first and only time that Poitier would play the character in the MCU.

The actor received a more substantial arc over at Marvel's main rival and one of the best shows in the Arrowverse. In "The Flash," Poitier portrays the villainous Keith Kenyon, aka Goldface. Originally, in DC Comics, Goldface serves as a rogue for Green Lantern, but he fits well into the villain of the week format in "The Flash" as a mobster who holds the ability to turn his body parts into gold. Now, that has to be the most lucrative superpower yet!

Poitier appears as Goldface for six episodes across various seasons of "The Flash," which allows for a decent character arc to evolve and establish him as one of the better B-villains on the show.