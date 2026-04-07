All 4 Expendables Movies Ranked

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"The Expendables" franchise isn't exactly critically revered. Even among the audience members, people tend to view the films as nothing more than big, dumb fun — with the thinnest story threads connecting one action scene to the next. Yet, this series holds a special place in cinema history, as it brings together the biggest stars of the action genre and gives them a chance to raise a little hell.

So, how does one go about ranking "The Expendables" movies in terms of worst to best? As it turns out, the Rotten Tomatoes rankings are spot-on here, as it's exactly how the Looper team would have picked the films. Seriously, it should be no surprise which film is considered the worst, since you'll struggle to find anyone who would place that movie in any other position here.

With that out of the way, grab an energy drink and pump a bicep or two. Let's check out "The Expendables" movies, ranked.