All 4 Expendables Movies Ranked
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"The Expendables" franchise isn't exactly critically revered. Even among the audience members, people tend to view the films as nothing more than big, dumb fun — with the thinnest story threads connecting one action scene to the next. Yet, this series holds a special place in cinema history, as it brings together the biggest stars of the action genre and gives them a chance to raise a little hell.
So, how does one go about ranking "The Expendables" movies in terms of worst to best? As it turns out, the Rotten Tomatoes rankings are spot-on here, as it's exactly how the Looper team would have picked the films. Seriously, it should be no surprise which film is considered the worst, since you'll struggle to find anyone who would place that movie in any other position here.
With that out of the way, grab an energy drink and pump a bicep or two. Let's check out "The Expendables" movies, ranked.
4. Expend4bles
- Cast: Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia
- Director: Scott Waugh
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes: 14%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
"Expend4ables" doubles down on the next generation concept from the previous entry in the series, as the likes of Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Levy Tran, and Tony Jaa join the cast — but it's a convoluted storyline about a mysterious criminal known as Ocelot attempting to start World War III. It's pretty easy to spot the twist, and who is Ocelot, early in the film, so that's about as surprising as finding dog paw prints in the milk tart.
This sequel also minimizes the use of Sylvester Stallone's Barney Ross, which is a terrible choice considering this franchise was built around him as the main character. While the obvious thinking behind it is to elevate Jason Statham's Lee Christmas as the new top dog, he isn't offered much in a film that tries to play out like the biggest hits from the franchise, but the action is horribly subpar and unexciting. And this should be classified as a crime in any film that has Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais in it.
"Expend4ables" scored a bad Rotten Tomatoes record. If we're being honest here, the score should have probably been lower.
3. The Expendables 3
- Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Mel Gibson
- Director: Patrick Hughes
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes: 32%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
After featuring the last action heroes in two movies already, where else could the franchise go? By including some more, obviously! However, "The Expendables 3" also tries to look to the future by introducing a handful of fresh faces like Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, and a pre-fame Glen Powell.
There's a problem, though: None of these individuals could be classified as action stars in the same vein as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or Jet Li. The film desperately tries to sell the new recruits as having all the potential and cockiness to be the next big things, but they don't have the charisma or appeal of their seasoned onscreen partners. It's tough to be excited about the new "stars" carrying the franchise forward, because they just don't have it. This isn't just the actors' fault, though, as it's clear that all the best lines and action-packed moments are handed to the headline names here, leaving the young guns as grinning and bewildered sitting ducks for the majority of the film.
From a storyline perspective, it's about the past, present, and future clashing, as Barney Ross needs to get his crew (old and new) to gel together as they face off against their biggest threat yet: the Expendables co-founder Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). It must be said that Stonebanks is one of the better villains in this franchise.
2. The Expendables
- Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li
- Director: Sylvester Stallone
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes: 41%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In 2010, "The Expendables" offered the world the action movie equivalent of the Avengers. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, and Arnold Schwarzenegger flexed their muscles to band together for a film dripping in so much testosterone that chest hairs grow chest hairs from watching it.
Viewers meet the Expendables, a crew of mercenaries who embark on only the most dangerous missions. This time, they're tasked with removing General Garza (David Zayas) from power, but they soon discover that there's another puppeteer pulling Garza's strings. At the same time, the Expendables need to deal with all their internal clashes, which are mostly ego-driven.
"The Expendables" is every action movie fan's dream, since most of these stars never shared the screen at their respective peaks because they were Hollywood rivals. Now, this film chucks them altogether into one mega-macho movie that pits them in onscreen clashes that everybody wants to see. However, it must be said that Jet Li's Yin Yang is the MVP of the movie. Sure, the story feels secondary to the overall premise and sentiment, but it's impossible not to be drawn into the spectacle of it. These are the stars of some of the best action movies of all time, ripping it up in the same film.
1. The Expendables 2
- Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jean-Claude Van Damme
- Director: Simon West
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes: 68%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Let's be real here: "The Expendables 2" is the "Avengers: Endgame" of the franchise. Think of all the big names in the movie for a second: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. If the first film was merely just an appetizer, this is the main course fueled by the allure of Stallone and Van Damme facing off for the first time in cinema — and their clash is one for the ages. Fans should thank Van Damme for that after he was disappointed about the original final fight in "The Expendables 2" and suggested changing it up.
It's a simple story, really. The Expendables seek revenge on mercenary Jean Vilain (Van Damme), who kills one of their own and harbors nefarious intentions. Yet, with a character death taking place early in the film, it ups the high stakes and sets off a far more emotional journey for the protagonists. Plus, it helps that "The Expendables 2" pumps as much action as possible into its lean 103-minute runtime.
Critics also agreed that this film is the best in the series. Special credit needs to go to director Simon West, who's able to find a balance in featuring all these superstars and still delivering on the story's promise.