The Expendables 2's Jean Claude Van Damme Was Disappointed By The Original Final Fight

Sylvester Stallone has fronted two of the most iconic action franchises of all time, playing the boxing phenom Rocky Balboa and the brutal soldier John Rambo. He also jumpstarted another franchise late in his career when he took on the role of Barney Ross, leader of a band of mercenaries played by legendary action stars called "The Expendables," and "The Expendable 4" will arrive later this year.

While the first film featured Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Eric Roberts, the sequel needed to up the ante. It did so by adding Chuck Norris to the cameo list and casting Jean Claude Van Damme as the villain. Of course, fans are used to seeing the Muscles from Brussels on the good side of the fight card, but his turn as the villainous Vilain turned out to be a bright spot in the sequel.

Van Damme, however, wasn't exactly happy with the original script. He told WENN that he had a significant problem with the final fight between him and Stallone, saying fans wanted to see them go toe to toe. In the interview, Van Damme reveals he was afraid of upsetting the "Rambo" actor but got him to change his mind about the final sequence.