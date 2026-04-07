Marshals Episode 6 Features The Surprise Return Of An Old Yellowstone Star

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Out of the Shadows"

It's finally time for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) to remember the life of their late wife and mother, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), whose death remains the biggest mistake on "Marshals" so far. "Out of the Shadows" includes her memorial, which is also attended by her grandfather, Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), last seen in the series finale of "Yellowstone." The character makes his debut on "Marshals" in this episode after showing up 11 times on the mothership series.

Felix is thrilled to see Tate, who runs right up to him for a hug, and notes that he didn't expect to see Kayce there. But he's overjoyed: he was worried that he'd lost a son, too, when Monica died and Kayce began to pull away from Rez life. The two men embrace, knitting the fragile threads of their connection back together. Although Kayce had planned to allow Tate and Felix to represent Monica at the memorial alone, he decides to stand up for her as well. He reveals that he's been holding on to her favorite necklace, which Tate had asked him for earlier. Kayce finally gives it to his son, and admits it's time he started letting go, allowing a tear to fall as he begins to heal.

Rudy Ramos has been active in Hollywood since the 1960s, with parts in many diverse productions like "Hunter," "The High Chaparral," and "Helter Skelter." But he's best known to "Yellowstone" fans as Felix, who never failed to be there for his granddaughter when the chips were down.