Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4 Finally Reveals Bullseye's Masterplan

Though the nature of Bullseye's plan has been kept under wraps until now, Wilson Bethel mentioned in the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 press notes that fans can expect to see Dex looking to cleanse his soul a bit. "At the end of Season 1, Dex has just tried to assassinate Fisk, but ended up shooting Matt Murdock instead," Bethel said. "He's a man on the run, he's spun out of place, and he's not doing well. And where we find him at the beginning of Season 2 is with a renewed sense of purpose. He has a guiding light and what he perceives to be a redemption arc for himself."

Bullseye's misguided plans ultimately have catastrophic consequences. His attack on Kingpin ends up killing — or at least grievously injuring — Vanessa, with every major character present becoming at least slightly complicit to the situation. Bullseye throws the glass diorama that causes the injury, aiming for Kingpin. Reflexively, Kingpin uses a boxing championship belt to block the diorama and break it into the shrapnel that hits Vanessa, which will no doubt do wonders for the volatile crime lord's temperament.

Just before the diorama tragedy strikes, Daredevil prevents Kingpin from shooting Bullseye, thus allowing Dex to throw the fateful projectile. Finally, there's the matter of Vanessa herself attending the fight specifically against Kingpin's wishes after she brokers a peace with Governor Marge McCaffrey (Lili Taylor). There are a lot of moving parts here, with fate conspiring to make Vanessa the unintended victim of Bullseye's attack.