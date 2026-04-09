All 4 'Jaws' Movies Ranked

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In the summer of 1975, Universal Pictures released a film that would reshape cinema. "Jaws" quickly grew into a phenomenon, redefining the blockbuster and launching Steven Spielberg as an A-list director.

It's been more than 50 years now, and we are still feeling the impact of "Jaws," not just as an individual movie, but as a franchise-launcher. Universal released three sequels, each taking a different angle of approach to the same story of humans terrorized by a killer great white shark. While none ever left the same impact as the original, they all have their defenders, and are all still watched by genre fans today.

But how do the "Jaws" films stack up against each other? Even if you automatically regard the original as the best, there's a lot to discuss about why each entry works or doesn't, where they fit into the larger franchise, and more. To rank each entry from worst to best, we considered everything from the writer's own opinion to the critical and commercial reception of each film.