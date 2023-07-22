Who Directed Jaws 2 And Why Did Steven Spielberg Refuse?

"Jaws" became a massive success back in 1975, launching up-and-coming director Steven Spielberg into the Hollywood stratosphere. In the years that followed, he got the chance to direct such classics as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Jurassic Park," to name a few, though he never returned to the world of "Jaws." The 1978 sequel, "Jaws 2," came to be directed by future "Supergirl" and "Santa Claus: The Movie" director, Jeannot Szwarc, who took over for John D. Hancock during production. Given the standout success of the first film, this begs the question: why didn't Spielberg direct "Jaws 2"?

Spielberg's choice to pass on "Jaws 2" was influenced by multiple factors. First and foremost is the fact that filming "Jaws" was a nightmare given that so much of the production took place on the water. As the famed director told Entertainment Weekly, "I would have done the sequel if I hadn't had such a horrible time at sea on the first film." This, coupled with the infamously temperamental mechanical shark and the movie's ever-increasing budget, seemed to turn Spielberg away from pursuing a second "Jaws" outing.

Since "Jaws" and Szwarc's "Jaws 2" swam into theaters, numerous sequels have followed, doing little more than harming the reputation of the overall franchise due to their lackluster quality. Meanwhile, Spielberg has tried out sequels to some of his other films, though he's not the proudest of them.