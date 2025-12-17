Every Wookiee Jedi In The Star Wars Universe Explained

When the first "Star Wars" movie hit cineplexes in 1977, moviegoers around the world were introduced to an IP that would grow rapidly via a wave of merchandise. Fans quickly became enamored with Jedi, and also with a specific species from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away: Wookiees. Chewbacca is easily one of the most beloved "Star Wars" characters, and since his debut, his species' culture, language, homeworld, history, and capabilities have been expanded upon. While there are many Wookiees spread across "Star Wars" canon and in Legends material, Wookiee Jedi are incredibly rare. As of this writing, just one has appeared in live-action, but others have popped up in cartoons and comics.

Some of the Wookiee Jedi from Legends have long, detailed backstories, and they played a large part in their respective media. Others remain largely enigmatic, having been mentioned only briefly or shown in the background of a comic book panel or in some role-playing game art. Regardless, there are a few that the fans have come to appreciate over the years, even if they're no longer considered to be part of the canon. All ten Jedi Wookiee are presented here in chronological order of appearance, denoted as either BBY or ABY — before or after the Battle of Yavin.