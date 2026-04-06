All 4 Lethal Weapon Movies Ranked

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The buddy cop movie can be divided into two distinct eras: everything before "Lethal Weapon," and everything after. Released in 1987, the film launched the screenwriting career of Shane Black, who defined himself as the master of pulp stories centered on mismatched pairs investigating complex crimes filled with car chases, witty one-liners, and Christmas lights in L.A. It was a huge hit for director Richard Donner, who proved he could mix action and comedy with the best of them. Most of all, it provided Mel Gibson and Danny Glover with the defining roles of their careers as the highly unpredictable Sergeant Martin Riggs (Gibson_ and his partner, Roger Murtaugh (Glover), who by his own admission is "getting too old for this s**t."

Murtaugh might've been too old for this s**t, but that didn't stop Gibson, Glover, and Donner from returning to the "Lethal Weapon" franchise three more times. The franchise has remained dormant since 1998's "Lethal Weapon 4," although Gibson has said he'd direct a fifth entry following Donner's death in 2021. It's understandable why he'd want to revive the series, considering the first two films are among the best Mel Gibson movies, and the last two have their charms. Regardless of quality, all four "Lethal Weapon" films have been mainstays on cable for the last three decades, a sign of their re-watchability.