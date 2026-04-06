5 Most Underrated Documentaries Streaming On Netflix Right Now

"Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case" is a Danish documentary that initially meant to chronicle Peter Madsen, an inventor known for his personal submarine and who was also trying to build a rocket. The nature of the project took a turn, however, when journalist Kim Wall took a trip on the submarine with Madsen and didn't return. At first, because the duo are both missing, Madsen's team and the news are concerned something happened to the submarine. However, after Madsen turns up and Wall doesn't, everyone starts asking questions.

What began as a movie about engineering and invention turns into a gripping crime documentary. Director Emma Sullivan expertly moves back and forth between footage of Madsen captured before Wall's disappearance, and the aftermath consisting of interviews with Madsen's employees. Their opinion steadily changes, though there's initially apprehension as to what happened due to the ever-changing nature of Madsen's stories.

"Into the Deep" released on Netflix in 2022, two years after its Sundance Film Festival debut. The documentary required some re-editing, as some individuals who were interviewed later wanted their likeness removed. Even it isn't among the most disturbing true crime documentaries of all time, "Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case" is nevertheless an acclaimed effort, boasting a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.