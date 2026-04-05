5 Best Docuseries Streaming On Netflix Right Now

You can't tell the story of Formula 1's rise in popularity in America without talking about "Drive to Survive." The documentary series debuted in 2019 and has been an annual part of the F1 calendar ever since. Filming takes place behind the scenes of the different racing teams throughout the season, and episodes from the previous year's campaign dropping shortly before the next.

While the show is obviously best enjoyed by those who know a little bit about F1, the appeal of "Drive to Survive" lies in its accessibility. Many newcomers have been drawn to the sport through the documentary series, which focuses more on team drama and the personal stories of the drivers, combined with smoothly produced coverage of some of the more technical aspects. In a global game that walks the line between engineering prowess, high drama, and extreme sports, the shiny look behind the curtain that fans get here is always entertaining.

"Drive to Survive" has been so successful that Netflix has spun the model out to other sports in the years since its first season: "Break Point" (2023) for professional tennis, "NASCAR: Full Speed" for the NASCAR Cup Series, "Full Swing" for the PGA tour, and so on. So if the pitch sounds appealing but cars just really aren't your thing, there's likely a sister series that's more your, uh, speed.