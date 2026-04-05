'80s Sci-Fi Shows That Still Hold Up Today

"Quantum Leap" is a show so good that it was remade into a two-season wonder by its parent network, NBC. But you can't beat the original when it comes to world-building, quality special effects, and Al's (Dean Stockwell) snazzy suits and wit.

The show focuses on Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), who invents a way to time travel. The physicist tests the contraption on himself and is seemingly immolated. But his conscious mind remains alive, and he has the ability to inhabit the bodies of various people across the time stream. He cannot move to another point in history until he changes the fate of the person he's leaped into — a prime detective unleashed by the computer he created for the experiment, Ziggy. Only Al can see and interact with him — and he does so in hologram form, feeding him information from Ziggy.

Sometimes the stories "Quantum Leap" tells are sad, some leave you angry, and other times they tickle the funny bone. It's a show that's so beloved decades later that fans are still mad about how it ended — and keep hoping that somehow, someway, Sam Beckett makes the leap home.