Star Wars: Ewoks Are The Unsung Heroes Of The Franchise & Deserve A Revival

Star Wars has dominated sci-fi cinema for decades, and while the gritty seriousness of "The Empire Strikes Back" or "Andor" remains popular, it's hard to argue that many aspects of the lore are beyond ridiculous. Whether it's the Emperor "somehow" returning in the J.J. Abrams trilogy, to Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) aggressive dislike of sand, Star Wars is not a perfect creative endeavor by any stretch of the imagination. But if there is one element that does not deserve such a negative reputation, it is the Ewoks in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

Fuzzy and ferocious, the little teddy bear aliens were instrumental in the Battle of Endor, which resulted in the demise of the Galactic Empire. But while Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han (Harrison Ford) would be nowhere without the Ewok forces, these fuzzy aliens became the proverbial punching bag of the franchise. How many times have we heard people claiming they ruined "Return of the Jedi," for instance? And even though the filthy-named jazz quartet playing the same song on repeat in the Cantina is evidently fine, and Grogu eating little blue cookies is beloved, Ewoks continue getting no love.

Well, it's time for that to change. Star Wars fans need to accept the franchise for what it is — sometimes dark, yes, but just as often campy and cuddly. The vitriol against these poor Ewoks has gone on for too long, and it is about time we take a step back and reevaluate our choices: not only have they never hurt anyone, but it's time they either got a new movie or a Disney+ series all about them.