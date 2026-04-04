What Happened To Ethan Cutkosky After Shameless?

Ethan Cutkosky is one of the most immediately noticeable fixtures of "Shameless" for the entirety of the Showtime comedy-drama's 11-season run. His Carl Gallagher is very much a troublemaker, but also had one of the more uplifting arcs of the entire show, as he grew from juvenile delinquent to a genuinely good man and police officer. One of only a handful of people to appear in every single one of the show's 134 episodes, Carl became a focal point of many a story, and Cutkosky had plenty of opportunities to prove his mettle as an actor — which he did, many times over.

However, after "Shameless" ended in 2021, Cutkosky hasn't been in the spotlight quite as much as you might expect. Where Jeremy Allen White has become a household name courtesy of "The Bear" and other projects, Cutkosky has kept a relatively low profile.

That doesn't mean he hasn't been working, though. On the contrary, he's been quite busy with a number of projects. Cutkosky once almost left "Shameless" so he could be a regular high school kid, and as his many roles after "Shameless" show, this was an early indication that the actor isn't afraid to make bold choices. Here's what Cutkosky has been up to since "Shameless" ended.