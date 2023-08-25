Guardians Of The Galaxy 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

With everything that the cast and crew have said, there is no doubt that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was the end of an era. Especially since James Gunn literally confirmed it. "This is the end for us ... [Vol. 3 is] the last time people will see this team of Guardians," he said on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast.

So, while still telling a new story and introducing new characters, the movie became a nostalgic and emotional tribute to this team which has been a part of the MCU for close to a decade. And for the cast, it felt like goodbye. In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, Chris Pratt explained how this film felt like the fitting conclusion to their franchise. "I really love the idea that 10 years have passed since the first film and fans will have grown up watching these movies ... [so] they've matured alongside the franchise in a way," he explained. "This is an emotional send-off that feels like it's specifically made for them," Pratt added.

However, the interview in which Pratt said this dropped before the release of the movie, which had a post-credits scene confirming his return to the MCU. There are plenty of other Guardians ready to be recalled to hero service, too. But it's only been a few months since the latest installment of the superhero franchise was released, and with a six-year gap between "Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3," it could still be some time before they have another adventure across the galaxy.