5 Best TV Shows Like Steve Carell's Rooster

HBO's half-hour comedy "Rooster" will charm you as soon as you hit play on the first episode, whether you like it or not. Created by Bill Lawrence — the guy behind "Scrubs," "Ted Lasso," and "Shrinking," just to name a few — the series centers around Greg Russo (Steve Carell), the successful author of a semi-trashy "beach read" thriller novel series about a private detective named Rooster.

When Greg is asked to give a talk at the pastoral Ludlow College, he's happy to get the opportunity to reconnect with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive), a professor at Ludlow who's dealing with a divorce from her fellow professor Archie ("Ted Lasso" alum Phil Dunster) after Archie left Katie for a grad student named Sunny (Lauren Tsai). Before long, Greg is roped into becoming Ludlow's writer-in-residence by the college's president Walter Mann (Lawrence regular John C. McGinley), makes friends with professor Dylan Shepard (Danielle Deadwyler), and settles in to start the next chapter of his life at Ludlow.

So what should you watch if you're really loving "Rooster?" We've got some solid options for you. From other shows helmed by Lawrence to shows set at colleges to shows with the same funny, warm tone, here are some picks you should check out if you like HBO's "Rooster." (Just for the record, though, "Ted Lasso" is not on this list because of how badly it goes off the rails in its third season.)