5 Best TV Shows Like Scarpetta

Among the best books turned into TV shows in 2026 was "Scarpetta," where Nicole Kidman plays the current-day version of the titular character Kay Scarpetta from Patricia Cornwell's long-running series of crime novels. She is Virginia's chief medical examiner and an expert in the field of forensic pathology. Over the course of the first season, "Scarpetta" goes back and forth between present day Kay as she investigates an apparent serial killer, and her younger self (played by Rose McEwen) as she takes on her first case. In the process, the older Kay begins to realize that there are connections between her first case and her current one that are key to solving the latter.

Between the built-in popularity of the Kay Scarpetta character and the star power of not only Kidman but co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scarpetta" quickly became the #1 show worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. While a Season 2 seems likely, there's no telling how soon it will come — and with only eight episodes in Season 1, it has left fans wanting more. Luckily, there are a handful of other great crime shows focusing on forensic investigating with female leads that will appeal to "Scarpetta" fans.