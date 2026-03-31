5 Best TV Shows Like Scarpetta
Among the best books turned into TV shows in 2026 was "Scarpetta," where Nicole Kidman plays the current-day version of the titular character Kay Scarpetta from Patricia Cornwell's long-running series of crime novels. She is Virginia's chief medical examiner and an expert in the field of forensic pathology. Over the course of the first season, "Scarpetta" goes back and forth between present day Kay as she investigates an apparent serial killer, and her younger self (played by Rose McEwen) as she takes on her first case. In the process, the older Kay begins to realize that there are connections between her first case and her current one that are key to solving the latter.
Between the built-in popularity of the Kay Scarpetta character and the star power of not only Kidman but co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scarpetta" quickly became the #1 show worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. While a Season 2 seems likely, there's no telling how soon it will come — and with only eight episodes in Season 1, it has left fans wanting more. Luckily, there are a handful of other great crime shows focusing on forensic investigating with female leads that will appeal to "Scarpetta" fans.
Silent Witness
One thing you need to know about "Silent Witness" right away is that it's not exactly a weekend binge in the same way "Scarpetta" is. The BBC One series has a whopping 29 seasons and counting, debuting in 1996 with a 30th season already confirmed as in the works. And given that the show has ongoing arcs that make it difficult to jump in halfway through, it's the type of commitment that isn't for everyone, especially those who will be starting from the beginning.
However, if you're willing to take it on, your "Silent Witness" journey will prove rewarding. The foundation of the series follows a team of forensic investigators trying to solve often gruesome crimes. The characters' personal lives also get a spotlight, sometimes because they or someone they know ends up becoming victims of the current killer at large. The initial main character was Sam Ryan (Amanda Burton), though she paved the way for Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) to take over that role. Beginning in Season 9, Nikki had the lead role all to herself, which she continued for the entire rest of the show's run.
Crossing Jordan
If you like your crime shows to focus primarily on the procedural aspects and not really bother with the personal lives of the characters, then "Crossing Jordan" is not the show for you. (Then again, if you only want procedure, "Scarpetta" probably wouldn't be your cup of tea either.) Of all the shows on this list, "Crossing Jordan" is the one that tips the balance between crime investigations and personal drama more heavily over to the side of personal drama.
Jordan Cavanaugh (Jill Hennessy) lost her mother to murder, which led her to become a criminal forensic pathologist and see justice done for others who experienced similar trauma. But the show also spends a lot of time on the will they/won't they relationship between Jordan and Woody Hoyt (Jerry O'Connell), a homicide detective she often works with. And it's always worth mentioning grief counselor Lily Lebowski, which remains one of Kathryn Hahn's best TV roles. If you're into a crime show that's all death and darkness, definitely skip "Crossing Jordan." Otherwise, it does a great job of offering romantic subplots and other lighter moments to a genre that sometimes gets way too heavy.
Ballard
To be clear, this show is a spinoff of another Amazon Prime Video show, "Bosch." And you will certainly get the most out of "Ballard" if you've watched not only all of "Bosch" but also its sequel series, "Bosch: Legacy." Luckily, "Bosch" and "Bosch: Legacy" are both excellent crime shows that you should watch anyway, assuming you already haven't. So this is kind of a three-in-one recommendation. All that being said, if you truly don't have the time or mental bandwidth to take all that on and want to go straight to the series that is the most similar to "Scarpetta" — primarily, in its having a female lead — it is possible to just watch "Ballard," as it does work as a standalone series.
Maggie Q plays the title character, Detective Renée Ballard, who oversees a new cold case division within the LAPD. As she reopens various unsolved murder cases, she also discovers that many of the cases were closed to cover up various acts of corruption within the LAPD — making her investigations way more complicated than she had bargained for. But don't just take our word for it that you should watch "Ballard" — Season 1 has a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A second season is currently in the works.
Bones
While a drama overall, there are certainly funny moments in "Scarpetta" — many of which are thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis's performance as Kay's chaotic sister, Dorothy. If you found yourself wanting more of that energy, then "Bones" might be the perfect follow up show to "Scarpetta." Not because the characters are loud and messy in the same way Dorothy is, but because of how much humor is brought to the table. To be clear, "Bones" is not an outright comedy in the way, say, "Scrubs" is. But it can definitely be classified as a crime dramedy.
"Bones" is titled after the nickname of Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), whose skill as a forensic anthropologist is matched only by her struggles in day-to-day social interactions. Her almost impressive lack of any pop cultural awareness whatsoever is a frequent source of humor, especially in interacting with her frequent colleague — and eventual romantic partner — FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). And if you've already watched all 12 seasons of the show, this would be a great excuse to start it again, as there are many things you only notice about "Bones" after watching it more than once.
The Chestnut Man
Nordic noir, a name for crime films and TV shows created and set in Scandinavia countries, has been finding a global audience in recent years thanks to streaming services. Netflix in particular has been a great source for bringing Nordic noir shows to American viewers, and that includes 2021's "The Chestnut Man."
Copenhagen detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Eurpol investigator Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) have been brought together to solve a gruesome murder — and to figure out why an arrangement of chestnuts in the shape of a human was placed near the corpse. It quickly becomes apparent that this wasn't an isolated incident, and their investigation is going to consist of one shocking twist after another.
The fact that there is a single, overarching mystery that underpins the entire first season of "The Chestnut Man" makes it similar to "Scarpetta" in that way. That being said, Season 2 of "The Chestnut Man" is just a few months away as of this writing, so it's the perfect time to get caught up so you can be ready for when it hits Netflix this May.