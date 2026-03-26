Every Phil Lord & Chris Miller-Directed Movie Ranked (Including Project Hail Mary)

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Phil Lord and Christopher Miller wear a lot of hats in the entertainment industry. They've served as executive producers on several TV shows, including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Son of Zorn," while also producing projects ranging from "Cocaine Bear" to "Brigsby Bear." However, they're largely known today for their work as motion picture directors. It's a career that, over 17 years, has only spanned five films thus far. That number would've been six if Phil Lord and Christopher Miller weren't fired mid-production from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Even though their feature film directorial filmography isn't as deep as Takashi Miike or Wes Anderson, Lord and Miller have become a powerhouse filmmaking duo known for delivering quality artistry with concepts seemingly doomed to failure. They've also exhibited an incredible range, with the duo's works including everything from PG-rated family films to R-rated raunchy comedies to expansive space epics. They do it all while maintaining a consistent level of exceptional quality.

Ranking Lord and Miller's five directorial efforts, including their new blockbuster "Project Hail Mary," reflects just how audacious these two are in delivering movies that strike a chord with the public. They craft features that inspire cheers and hearty laughs in theaters without sacrificing craftsmanship in the process. No wonder they collaborate in so many departments in Hollywood. Who wouldn't want to work with the folks behind "Project Hail Mary's" loveable alien Rocky?